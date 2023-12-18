Alera Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 0.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,702 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 799,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 30.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 645,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after buying an additional 150,222 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 52,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 47.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,439 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:PJAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. 87,883 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $665.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.