Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,298 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PJUL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.85. 91,839 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

