Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 0.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.