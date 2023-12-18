Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 676.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.25. 65,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,014. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.50 and a one year high of $105.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.77.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

