Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $32.67 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.64. 261,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

