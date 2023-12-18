Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 105.3% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 224.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 41.6% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.05. 261,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.