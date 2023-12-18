Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $916,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,692. The company has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

