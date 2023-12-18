Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,892 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7,113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 960,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 946,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,314,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.7 %

SIRI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,254,076. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

