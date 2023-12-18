Alera Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 28.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.8% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 55.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 102,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:KJAN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.