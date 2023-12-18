Alera Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $375,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.74. 138,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,501. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

