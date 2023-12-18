Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $16.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $803.00. The stock had a trading volume of 170,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,097. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $685.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

