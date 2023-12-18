Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.01. The stock had a trading volume of 367,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,505. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

