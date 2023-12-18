Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 735 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $69.39. 8,283,318 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

