Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Down 0.0 %

American Tower stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,983. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.