Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.89

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.89 and last traded at C$12.36, with a volume of 99715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 31.76%.

Insider Transactions at Algoma Steel Group

In other news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$388,760.00. In related news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$388,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

