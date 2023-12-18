Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,760,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 32,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 970.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. 1,120,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

