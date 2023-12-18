Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 123,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 189.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $73.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

