Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.