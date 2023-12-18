Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
Featured Stories
