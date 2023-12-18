Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $1.60

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $1.80 to $1.60 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BIRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.35.

Allbirds Stock Down 0.9 %

BIRD stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Allbirds had a negative net margin of 45.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 50,106.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 180,382 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Allbirds by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

