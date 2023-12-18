Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 590,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Robotti Robert raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 61,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $58.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

