Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.01 million, a P/E ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 2.33.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $108,569,902.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

