Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,075. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
