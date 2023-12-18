Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,075. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.