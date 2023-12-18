Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,159 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,518. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

