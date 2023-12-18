Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS remained flat at $162.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. 775,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,833. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

