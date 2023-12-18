Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 200.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Allstate by 105.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 310,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 159,379 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 12.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $138.54. 240,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $117.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

