Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,250,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 34,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $136.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,095,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,725,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

