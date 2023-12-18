Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

NYSE:AYX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.10. 14,057,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,180. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

