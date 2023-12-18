AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.58. 357,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 447,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMC Networks

AMC Networks Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $852.47 million, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.