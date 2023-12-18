Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Update

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 138.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ameren has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Read Our Latest Report on AEE

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.