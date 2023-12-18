Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 5.1%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $32.14. Approximately 111,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 413,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $336,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at $697,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 and have sold 1,397 shares worth $60,783. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 2,259.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

