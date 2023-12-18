American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 821,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,280,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after acquiring an additional 231,981 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,769,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.