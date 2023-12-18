American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Equity Investment Life
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.