American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 183,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $9,902,068.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,570,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 183,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $9,902,068.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,570,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 396,839 shares of company stock worth $21,429,868 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.