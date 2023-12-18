American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $118.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.13. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $143.15. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after buying an additional 197,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after buying an additional 654,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,078,000 after buying an additional 356,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

