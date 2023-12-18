American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Featured Stories
