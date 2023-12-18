American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

