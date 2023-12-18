American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3,221.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 54,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 178,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $210.90. The stock had a trading volume of 639,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,910. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

