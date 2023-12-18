AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AME opened at $163.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,237,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2,154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 150,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 143,967 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

