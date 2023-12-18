AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Update

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

AMREP Trading Down 0.4 %

AXR traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $20.36. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886. AMREP has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20.

Get AMREP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,487.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 288,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,629.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 246,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,841.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,487.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 288,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,629.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,291 shares of company stock worth $436,393. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AMREP by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMREP by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AMREP in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AMREP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in AMREP in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Report on AMREP

About AMREP

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.