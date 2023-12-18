Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $3.76 on Monday, reaching $197.12. 792,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,137. The company has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

