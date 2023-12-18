Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price at $112.65

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.65.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of BMRN opened at $97.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

