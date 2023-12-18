Analysts’ Upgrades for December 18th (ADBE, ALLK, BAM, BK, BMO, BNL, C, CENX, CHKP, CM)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, December 18th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $700.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $680.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)

was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $54.50 target price on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$120.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has C$66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$63.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $315.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $315.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $185.00 target price on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$19.00 target price on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $176.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $144.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $148.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $123.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$146.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$130.00.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

