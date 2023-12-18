Analyzing Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO)

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Digital Turbine shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Royalty Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Digital Turbine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royalty Management and Digital Turbine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Management N/A -4.91% -8.62% Digital Turbine -30.33% 6.82% 3.10%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Royalty Management has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Turbine has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Royalty Management and Digital Turbine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Turbine 0 6 1 0 2.14

Digital Turbine has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 72.51%. Given Digital Turbine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Turbine is more favorable than Royalty Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royalty Management and Digital Turbine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Management N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A Digital Turbine $665.92 million 1.04 $16.67 million ($1.79) -3.81

Digital Turbine has higher revenue and earnings than Royalty Management.

Summary

Digital Turbine beats Royalty Management on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media. The company also provides direct campaign management products, such as the DT DSP and DT Offer Wall; ad monetization solutions allow mobile app publishers and developers to monetize their monthly active users via display, native, and video advertising; brands and agencies runs mobile brand-awareness campaigns on the direct mobile app inventory; and app developers and other performance-focused advertisers execute mobile user acquisition campaigns for their apps and products. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, Mexico, Central America, and South America. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

