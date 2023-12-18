Andrew B. Cogan Sells 1,152 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMWD traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.94. 92,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Woodmark by 13.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 79.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $4,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,903,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 42.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

