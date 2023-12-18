Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $56.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.07.

APLS opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,057,718.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,057,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $60,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,819,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

