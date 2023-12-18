Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Up 5.1%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.35. Approximately 732,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,723,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,057,718.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,763 shares of company stock worth $2,028,209. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.