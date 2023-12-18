Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 2.7% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.42. 2,396,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,122. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $164.21. The company has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

