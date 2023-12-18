Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aramark by 21.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aramark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.60. 1,633,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.