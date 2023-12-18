Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 279.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Further Reading

