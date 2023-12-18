Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.33 and last traded at $72.38. 4,080,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,995,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

