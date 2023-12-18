Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.22

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AROC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 116.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,365,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,744,000 after acquiring an additional 506,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 963,291 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,552,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after buying an additional 327,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,389,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,495,000 after buying an additional 382,530 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

