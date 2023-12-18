Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.16. 1,324,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,169,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $643,030. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

